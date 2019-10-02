Deputies searching for work release inmate that reportedly fled in stolen vehicle

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating an inmate that fled from his work release site.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, deputies with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office say Matthew Gray left his job site at New Roads Motor Company in a vehicle he took from the business.
Gray left in a white 2019 Ford F-150.
Deputies believe Gray has already left Pointe Coupee Parish, but did not indicate where they believe he may be headed.
If you have any information about this incident, officials urge you contact Lieutenant Mike Johnson at 225-638-3271 or PCPSO Communications Division at 694-3737.
