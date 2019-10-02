Candidates in local elections to answer audience questions at SU Town Hall tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System will host a Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union on campus.
Candidates for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Senate, State Representative, East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court and more have been invited to participate.
After candidates introduce themselves and their respective platforms, they will take questions from the audience.
Community partners for this event include: 100 Black Women of Baton Rouge, the La Capitale Chapter of The Links Inc., and the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice. On-campus partners include the Student Government Association, Political Science Association, NAACP and the Alpha Tau Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
The event is free and open to the public.
Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 5. Election day is Oct. 12.
