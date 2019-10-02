Baton Rouge area to receive $8.6 million in federal funding to help fight crime, support law enforcement

Capital area law enforcement agencies are receiving millions in federal grant money to help support crime-fighting efforts. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | October 1, 2019 at 7:23 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 7:23 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - More federal funding is headed to Louisiana to support law enforcement agencies and improve public safety in the capital area and across the state, Congressman Garret Graves announced Tuesday, Oct. 1.

More than $8.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will be distributed to help Louisiana’s crime-fighting abilities. The grants will also help to provide resources to support law enforcement’s efforts to address criminal justice issues.

“This funding will give our law enforcement a boost in their commitment to making Louisiana safer. We’ll continue working with our partners at the Department of Justice to ensure Louisiana has the support needed to fight crime,” said Graves.

The following agencies will receive grants:

Numerous law enforcement agencies in the Baton Rouge area are set to receive grants to help fight crime. (Source: Congressman Garret Graves)

