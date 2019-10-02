Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office installs safe internet exchange zone in Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - With the rise of online shopping, sometimes, the actual transaction has to be made in person. These interactions might put buyers in unsafe situations.
In Ascension Parish, a second safe internet exchange zone has been set up in Gonzales. The meetup spot is located at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The location of its kind in the parish was set up in Donaldsonville at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center.
The Sheriff’s Office partnered up with Offer Up, a mobile-driven local marketplace.
“The idea is that citizens will have a safe place, where they buy things online and have a meetup spot to do the exchange,” Public Information Officer Allison Hudson said. “It’ll be totally their responsibility to set it up and meet here. And (the location) is under 24-hour surveillance.”
Hudson said that the sheriff’s office is trying to keep up with the times as technology changes and more people purchase items through online marketplaces, such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace.
When a person comes out to the headquarters parking, deputies will be able to see the transaction fully take place.
“Having a safe space exchange at this location will obviously deter those criminals that are thinking about fraudulent activity,” according to Hudson.
