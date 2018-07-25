Alligator Bayou Road completely re-opens to traffic

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Alligator Bayou Road is now completely open after being closed since the August 2016 flood.
The long-awaited opening in Iberville Parish happened Wednesday, July 25. The roadway connects Iberville and Ascension parishes. It becomes Manchac Road in Iberville Parish.
The long-winding nine-mile stretch of scenic Bayou Paul Road was freshly paved earlier in the month and now, the newly striped two-way is no longer blocked, as construction crews have put the finishing touches on a project that has been underway since 2016.
Officials had to make three breaks in the road to alleviate flooding in the Spanish Lake Basin. Owner of Manchac Consulting Group, Kenny Ferachi, said there were always plans to update the flood control structure and the design and those plans have remained the same.
"We took a step back and re-evaluated what had taken place and at the end of the day, there's no way economically to design for an event like that," said Ferachi.
Ferachi added the major improvements are beneath the asphalt. Iberville Parish has done away with the old manual control structure and replaced it with a high-tech version that will allow officials quick access during emergencies.
"President Mitch Ourso will be able to control these gates from Plaquemine, where his office is. There's level monitors on the bayou and he'll have a computer access showing the water level in Bayou Manchac and Alligator Bayou," Ferachi explained.
Off the foot of the control structure will be a public boat launch where visitors can take their canoes or kayaks for a cruise down Spanish Lake Basin.
"I am imaging that will be popular back here once this is open for people to be able to take those back there. But the fishing, just seeing the nature back there, is something the public hasn't been able to access ever before," Ferachi said.
The construction project had its fair share of setbacks, but Iberville Parish leaders said safety was their priority. Work will start on the public boat launch now that the road is open.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.