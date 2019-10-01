The Who is headed to The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (Jazz Fest)

The Who is coming to New Orleans, according to its legendary guitarist. (Source: The Who Official Instagram Page)
By Chris Finch | September 30, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Who is coming to Jazz Fest. There’s no question mark because, more specifically, The Who.

According to an Instagram post by Pete Townshend, the co-founder of the band, you’ll get a chance to see them this spring.

Roger Daltrey posted a video of the announcement, although it hasn’t been officially announced.

”Roger has bronchitis. Houston, Dallas and Denver shows all rescheduled for April-May 2020. Keep an eye out on Who website for details. #officialthewho,” was posted to his yaggerdang page.

For the youngsters, the band is best known for hits like: “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “Baba O’Riley," “Pinball Wizard” and ...

A date has not been released.

