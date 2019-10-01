Visit Baton Rouge hosts Travel & Tourism forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Visit Baton Rouge is hosting the inaugural Travel & Tourism Forum at the LSU Rural Life Museum on Oct. 1.
The event begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The forum will feature a panel of experts in the tourism industry and business leaders speaking about the tourism industry in Baton Rouge.
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome will speak as well as Visit Baton Rouge President & CEO Paul Arrigo.
Topics will include the state of Baton Rouge tourism, travel trends over the last two years and the future of tourism.
