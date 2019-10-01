St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of possible police impersonator

During the investigation, it was learned that a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, using red and blue emergency lights, pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 10 for speeding. The complainant described the driver as being a white male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, approximately 200 lbs, with brown shaved hair on the sides, no facial hair, and was dressed in a police style uniform with a police style utility belt.