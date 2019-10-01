Spinach, Brats, and Sweet Potato Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What could be more German than brats, potatoes, and leafy greens? When enhanced with heavy whipping cream, it becomes a soup typical of the German farmers farming along Lake Des Allemands.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients:
4 cups spinach leaves
1 cup cooked and minced brats
3 cups (¼-inch) diced sweet potatoes OR
1½ cups mashed baked sweet potatoes
½ cup butter
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
1 cup flour
3 quarts chicken stock
1 quart heavy whipping cream
½ cup sliced chives
½ cup chopped parsley
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Wash spinach leaves and chop into ¼-inch squares. Reserve ¼ cup of spinach for garnish.
In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell pepper, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly.
Add brats and sauté 2 additional minutes.
Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a blond roux is formed. Add chicken stock, one ladle at a time, stirring until soup consistency is achieved.
Stir in sweet potatoes. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and cook approximately 30 minutes. Use additional stock to retain proper consistency.
Mix in heavy whipping cream, chives, and parsley. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
When potatoes are tender, serve in soup bowls and garnish with reserved spinach.
