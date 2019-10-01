Some Walker residents asked to boil water before use after water main rupture

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for certain areas of Walker due to a 6-inch water main rupture causing a loss of pressure in part of the distribution.
At present, the water in the distribution system may be subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of diseases and general gastrointestinal distress, according to city officials.
The affected area begins at Fletcher Lane at Hwy 190 moving eastward to Corbin Ave at Hwy 190. It includes Glasscock Street, Buff Street, Joe Stafford Street, College Drive to Burgess Avenue, Melanie Street, Coco Lane, Tulip Street to Clint Street, Aster Street, Fern Street, and J.R. Drive.
Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by boiling water for one minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another, city officials said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.