Seniors meet law enforcement, learn helpful tips to fight scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior citizens got the opportunity to meet law enforcement and were educated on ways to keep themselves from being the victims of scams.
The SALT Expo, which stands for Seniors and Lawmen Together, is hosted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, is a celebration of senior citizens with a side of crime awareness.
Data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says older Americans lost more than $6 billion to theft and fraud between 2013 and 2017.
Americans between the ages of 70 and 79 took the biggest hit, with an average loss of more than $45,000.
Even sadder, perhaps: The average loss jumped to $50,000 when the theft was committed by someone they knew.
And one third of those fraud and theft victims were over the age of 80.
Seniors are more vulnerable to financial crimes, because they may be experiencing cognitive decline, or may be dependent on family members or a caregiver with access to their money.
Visitors were treated to a free lunch, door prizes, and giveaways.
