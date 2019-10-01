Rapper Kevin Gates banned from visiting La. correctional facilities; staffers disciplined after investigation

According to the report, the first issue was Gates initiated the visit instead of the offender he was there to visit. Gates was also allowed to visit an offender with the last name Gates by claiming the two were relatives, though a simple background search would have revealed that claim to be false, according to the report. Furthermore, Stagg allowed Gates to bypass the “front gate body scanner and other means of contraband detection in disregard of policy per his instruction,” the report states.