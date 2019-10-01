Our Turn: Political Ads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - By now we’re sure you’ve seen your fair share of political ads heading up to the election. We wanted to clarify something you’ve likely heard in a few ads here lately. Candidates and political action committees often use clips of our reporters and anchors - reading various news stories.
They use and arrange these clips to highlight their candidate or issue. We want to make it clear that they do this without our permission. In fact, as it stands, they don’t have to get our permission under something called “fair use.” That means, whether we like it or not, they are legally within their rights.
We want you to know that WAFB - as a practice - does not endorse any candidates for office.
Our goal is to simply keep you informed, we leave the decision making up to you.
Early voting is going on through this Saturday. Election day is October 12th.
That’s our turn, now it’s yours. To comment on this segment or anything else, join us on Facebook, or send an email to YOURTURN@WAFB.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.