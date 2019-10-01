Ochsner announces October breast self-awareness initiatives

Self-exams are important to identify any breast changes, such as: Lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area; Swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast; Change in the size or shape of the breast; Dimpling or puckering of the skin; Itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple; Pulling-in of your nipple or other parts of the breast; Nipple discharge that starts suddenly; New pain in one spot that doesn't go away.