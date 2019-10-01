NOAA awards La. seafood industry assistance following opening of Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Louisiana fisheries continue to make a comeback after the issues caused by the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, it was recently announced that federal funding is on the way.
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise says he’s been working to bring relief to the area.
“When the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened a few months ago, it brought a lot of freshwater in that did a lot of damage to the seafood in the Gulf of Mexico,” says Scalise. “And it cost a lot of money in some cases threatened their livelihood.”
While the opening of the spillway was deemed necessary to combat the rising river levels, the fallout sent waves of misfortune for the states fisheries and the seafood industry.
“Gulf of Mexico seafood is the best in the world.”
While in New Orleans over the weekend, Scalise says he was pleased to hear earlier this week that the U.S. Department of Commerce approved the governor’s request for assistance under the umbrella of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.
“Clearly we felt strongly that this was one of those situations that deserved an award and yesterday we got an announcement that our seafood industry will be awarded damages,” says Scalise. “I’m glad NOAA recognized that and made this award. Now we’re going to work to make sure that they get the money they deserve so that they can stay afloat, so that they can continue to thrive in this industry.”
Now the question becomes finding out which areas are in the most need of assistance, such as parts of the coast and Lake Pontchartrain, and which products were the hardest hit.
“We did see mortality of the oyster beds and that will take a couple of years to recover, assuming we don’t have a large freshwater event,” says John Lopez of the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.
But some fishermen are hoping for a quick bounce back and news of relief from Capitol Hill is a step in the right direction.
“After it settles back down and it gets back to normal, you get a good comeback with crabs,” says seafood dealer Merlin Schaefer. “The lake is coming back. We got a lot of males and a lot of number ones and twos coming in.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.