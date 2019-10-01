My Louisiana Equality & Equity Summit this week in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The My Louisiana Equality and Equity Summit, hosted by the Louisiana-based nonprofit The Justice Alliance, is set to kick off at the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge on Oct. 3 to 5.
Dozens of activists, social justice advocates, nonprofit leaders, and political leaders from Louisiana are expected to discuss issues, such as the criminal justice system in Louisiana, creating education equity in the public school system, and equitable access to quality healthcare.
This year’s summit is the second one for nonprofit.
“The whole purpose of the My Louisiana Summit is to equip grassroots activists and leaders with the kindling necessary to ignite their passion to change the world around them. This year’s slate of Summit sessions is indicative of that aim,” said Quentin Anthony Anderson, Executive Chairman of The Justice Alliance, who served as the chair of the inaugural My Louisiana Summit last year.
The Summit will include sessions covering a range of topics, including criminal justice reform, economic equity, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, environmental and climate justice, juvenile justice, and the art of community organizing.
General registration to attend the summit is open and free of charge. To learn about the Summit or to register, prospective attendees can visit MyLouisianaSummit.org.
