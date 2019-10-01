Medicare Fraud Strike Force commemorates 10-year anniversary of ongoing fight against crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin is hosting a press conference Tuesday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Medicare Fraud Strike Force.
The event is being held at the U.S. Attorney’s office at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Fremin is also expected to announce the results of “coordinated law enforcement actions” across the district to combat health care fraud.
On Sept. 27, two men were arrested in Louisiana for their alleged connection to a Medicare scheme that defrauded the federal government of more than $1.7 billion.
The Department of Justice indicted 35 people in five districts across the country for their alleged role in the scheme.
