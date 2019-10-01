Mayor’s homelessness outreach initiative moves forward

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s Continuum of Care have now reached an agreement in the hope of alleviating homelessness across the parish.
City-parish officials and homelessness prevention providers are conducting ongoing bi-weekly outreach events to offer those citizens supportive services with the goal of transitioning them to more permanent housing.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is also supporting these efforts, the mayor’s office says, by accompanying outreach groups as they go into known homeless encampment areas.
“This effort shows our commitment to face this challenge with compassion, while taking steps to keep Baton Rouge a vibrant and safe community. We must address the root causes of homelessness in order to help our less fortunate neighbors who often live in unsafe and unhealthy communities,” said Broome.
“This is another demonstration of the state’s intent to work in collaboration with all of our partners and stakeholders. We are happy to provide any service the agency can offer to assist those who need it the most,” said E. Keith Cunningham, executive director of Louisiana Housing Corporation.
The mayor says since she took office in 2017, she has made homelessness prevention part of her agenda, with previous efforts including a “homelessness to housing” program that partnered with a local non-profit to provide job opportunities for homeless individuals, as well as financial support to local shelters and homelessness prevention providers.
