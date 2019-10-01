KIRAN: Ascension Parish deputy resigns amid drug probe

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, or APSO, has resigned amid an investigation into possible drugs found inside his St. Amant home, a department spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance at the home of Deputy Ian Bailey, APSO Public Information Officer Allison Hudson said.
Hudson said while deputies were questioning Bailey and a woman in the home, the deputies found paraphernalia.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre placed Bailey on unpaid leave, but Bailey chose to resign, Hudson said.
Bailey joined the force three years ago.
