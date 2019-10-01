THE INVESTIGATORS: Plaquemine business owner, mayor at odds over condition of repair shop

Documents the 9News Investigators obtained from the city inspector show the abandoned junk yard did get slapped with the same violation notice as Como’s repair shop. The inspector also said the other business with the tires out front does not fall in their jurisdiction, but actually is under the oversight of Iberville Parish. According to a notice sent to Como’s shop, one of the rules the city says he violated was storing tires in a residential area. Turns out there’s a home near the business, but Como’s property has been zoned commercial for decades.