Home Builders Association to host housing industry expert with statewide panelist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge will host the National Association of Home Builder’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Housing Policy Dr. Robert Dietz.
Dietz will present national trends and local data focusing on permit trends, employment, housing affordability, pricing, and population growth.
Following Dietz’s presentation, a panel of state and local economic and business experts will weigh in on the effects the housing industry has on Greater Baton Rouge. Panelists include Baton Rouge Department of Public Works Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill, Louisiana Home Builders Association state lobbyist Michelle Shirley and National Association of Home Builders’ 2019 Immediate Past Chairman of the Board and homebuilder Randy Noel.
“Fifteen percent of the U.S. economy relies on housing, meaning nothing packs a bigger local economic impact than home building,” said Karen Zito, President and CEO of HBA | GBR. “Dr. Dietz delivered fascinating research results to our community last September and we look forward to his return in a few weeks.”
The event will be held on Oct. 17 at the Baton Rouge Marriott beginning at 5 p.m. with the keynote presentation and panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit https://hbagbr.org/events.
