FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues, but cold front could be around the corner

One of the disturbed weather areas is located east of The Bahamas. Development chances for this low are set at 10% or less over the next five days as it slowly moves to the northeast and out into the open Atlantic. Of somewhat greater interest to us is another broad low-pressure area in the northwestern Caribbean. Here again, development chances are set at 10% or less over the next five days with this disturbance expected to head towards the Yucatan Peninsula and then potentially into the southern Gulf. Given the unlikely chances for development at this time, this disturbance is certainly not something of concern, but with its potential to reach the Gulf, the Storm Team will keep tabs on it through the week and into the weekend.