FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues, but cold front could be around the corner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wait just a minute... Tuesday is Oct. 1, yet it feels more like Aug. 1!
WAFB neighborhoods just can’t get away a break from the 90s. While we haven’t seen any record highs, the persistence of the summer-like temperatures, now coupled with the return of Gulf humidity, has been disappointing to say the least.
It’s October, which means it’s festival month! We’re supposed to be enjoying sunshine, highs in the 80s, and a welcomed drop in the humidity, but instead, summer just won’t go away. The First Alert Forecast for the rest of this week keeps daytime highs in the 90s with morning starts in the 70s.
Wednesday opens with mostly clear skies at daybreak, temperatures again in the 70s for most WAFB communities, and a possible return of pockets of ground fog. For the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies and spotty showers (rain potential at 10%) with highs back in the 90s again. In fact, like we saw Tuesday, some WAFB neighborhoods could flirt with the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday looks much the same as Wednesday, although the Storm Team will nudge rain chances Thursday afternoon up to 20%.
A weak, almost imperceptible front will slide through the WAFB viewing area between Friday afternoon and early Saturday. The front won’t lead to any significant temperatures changes on either day and will provide only minimal rain amounts. Set rain probabilities at 20% to 30% Friday with just a 10% chance Saturday.
However, we will see some significant changes between Sunday and Tuesday thanks to a second, much more energetic front.
Highs Sunday will still return to around 90° for the capital region, but Sunday’s forecast includes scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. The first “real” fall front looks to roll through the area Monday, with rain chances set at 50% to 60% for the day. In addition, highs should top out in the 80s Monday, making it the first time Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport will fail to reach 90° or more since Sept. 21.
Admittedly, the timing of next week’s front is still a bit iffy, so we’ll keep isolated showers in the early morning forecast Tuesday, with skies becoming fair by the afternoon. But the big story Tuesday will be the sense of real autumn weather, with morning starts in the 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s across the viewing area.
For the time being, the First Alert Forecast is posting an even cooler start in the low 60s for next Wednesday morning (Oct. 9), with afternoon highs again in the low 80s. Now that’s more like it!
We could see isolated showers the following Thursday and Friday (Oct. 10 and 11), but mornings will remain in the 60s, with afternoon highs in the 80s both days.
By the way, while we will see some decent rain chances from Friday through Tuesday, rain amounts for most of the area will be under 0.5”, providing little or no relief to the recent “mini drought.”
In the tropics, we continue to watch Category 2 Lorenzo, which is approaching the Azores as it moves to the northeast towards cooler waters over the North Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring two areas of weak low pressure in the Atlantic Basin; neither have been tagged as invests.
One of the disturbed weather areas is located east of The Bahamas. Development chances for this low are set at 10% or less over the next five days as it slowly moves to the northeast and out into the open Atlantic. Of somewhat greater interest to us is another broad low-pressure area in the northwestern Caribbean. Here again, development chances are set at 10% or less over the next five days with this disturbance expected to head towards the Yucatan Peninsula and then potentially into the southern Gulf. Given the unlikely chances for development at this time, this disturbance is certainly not something of concern, but with its potential to reach the Gulf, the Storm Team will keep tabs on it through the week and into the weekend.
