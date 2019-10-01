FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front possible arriving early next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re turning the calendar page to start the lovely month of October – still too warm and still too dry, at least for most of the first week ahead – but changes *are* in the forecast, we just have to wait awhile longer.
In the meantime, be alert for areas of light patchy fog during your morning drive, temperatures starting off in the low to mid 70°s and once again this afternoon – winding up in the low to mid 90°s with very little (if any) activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Overnight, mostly fair – a low of 72°; tomorrow, perhaps a spotty shower or two; otherwise, unseasonable warm autumn weather rolls on, a high Wednesday of 93°.
