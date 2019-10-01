Endymion announces entertainment lineup for 2020 extravaganza

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Krewe of Endymion Tuesday announced the lineup for its 2020 Extravaganza.
Performers will include Tim McGraw, Styx, Train, Groovy 7, and The Wise Guys.
Next year’s massive party will take place at the Morial Convention Center due to construction at the Superdome.
Endymion rolls on the streets of New Orleans Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4:15 p.m.
Samedi Gras, kicks it all off on Orleans Avenue between Carrollton and City Park Avenue at noon.
