AG Landry announces 21 arrests by Medicaid Fraud Control Unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Twenty-one people have been arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) as part of the 2019 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.
“I applaud my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to end criminal activity. These top-notch professionals aggressively work to protect our most vulnerable citizens and vigorously prosecute criminals who prey on them,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Medicaid welfare fraud jeopardizes healthcare resources for Louisiana’s poor and steals from our state’s taxpayers. This unlawful and immoral act is especially heinous when perpetuated by people who are supposed to be taking care of our state’s most needy.”
The following people were arrested as part of the takedown:
- Dana Nickson, 41 of Lafayette, 3 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Faljaray Lewis, 30 of Rayne, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Shenell Mack, 38 of New Orleans, 7 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Maurice O’Brien, 32 of Lake Charles, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Daejah Dixon, 23 of Providence, 1 count of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of filing or maintaining false public records
- Valerie Siggers, 46 of Providence, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of filing or maintaining false public records
- Kenneth Lee, 56 of Amite, 1 count of filing or maintaining false public records
- Athena Mitchell, 20 of Shreveport, 3 counts of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of criminal conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud
- Roderick Davis Jr., 27 of Many, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of criminal conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud
- Roderick Davis, Sr., 48 of Many, 1 count of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of exploitation of the infirmed
- Keyvette Fisher, 38 of Pineville, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Jelisa Pierre, 27 of New Orleans, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Chitara Ussin, 30 of Harvey, 4 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Delilah Martin, 50 of Addis, 4 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Shelia Dixon, 57 of New Orleans, 1 count of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of forgery
- Arenda Jackson, 43 of Maringouin, 2 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Shanika Pickney, 37 of Port Barre, 4 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Tonya Skinner, 49 of Monroe, 1 count of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of filing or maintaining false public records
- Rosalyn Blocker, 40 of Bastrop, 4 counts of Medicaid fraud
- Coletta Bates, 37 of Hammond, 1 count of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of filing or maintaining false public records
- Franchesta Wheeler, 40 of Monroe, 1 count of Medicaid fraud and 1 count of filing or maintaining false public records
