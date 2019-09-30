90-year-old man dies following two-vehicle crash on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 90-year-old man in Baton Rouge.
The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 29 around 3:44 p.m. in the 11800 block of Jefferson Highway.
Daniel Kovalchuk, 90, was attempting to make a left turn from Parkview Church Road onto Jefferson Highway when his vehicle was struck by a truck traveling westbound on Jefferson Highway, according to police.
Kovalchuk was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.