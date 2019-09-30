Teen arrested for allegedly shooting victim multiple times

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is behind bars after deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say he shot someone multiple times after getting into an argument.
APSO says on Sunday, Sept. 29, deputies were sent out to an area in Donaldsonville after getting calls that someone had been shot. The victim was shot multiple times, authorities say, and was taken to a local hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition.
Detectives with APSO say a group of people was walking down the street when Glenn Smith, 18, of Gonzales, shot the victim after having some sort of argument. Smith was found not long after and arrested. He has been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
