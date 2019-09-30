Saints top Cowboys in 12-10 defensive struggle

Only a few days before the game, Saints coach Sean Payton mentioned that New Orleans was 12-1 with the officiating crew headed by referee Carl Cheffers that worked the game, and joked that his players better be nice. The Saints were penalized nine times for 80 yards, and a pass interference call against linebacker Damario Davis on third down extended Dallas' first touchdown drive in the third quarter. The Cowboys were penalized six times for 64 yards.