Saints defense, special teams power them to win over Cowboys

The Cowboys had the first big play of the game. On a third and 13, Bridgewater scrambled and fired a pass to Ted Ginn Jr. Unfortunately, the ball bounced off his hands when he got hit and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie corralled it for the interception before going out of bounds to set Dallas up on its own 46-yard line. The Saints defense allowed the Cowboys to drive the ball to the 10-yard line but then clamped down to force a 28-yard field goal by Brett Maher to give Dallas the 3-0 lead with 5:08 left in the first quarter.