One killed in Livingston Parish crash; report identifies deceased as former lawmaker

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Huelette Fontenot, 58, was killed in a crash in Livingston Parish Sunday, Sept. 29.
Information provided by Louisiana State Police (LSP) says Fontenot was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 63 at the same time a 2013 Lexus E35 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 63. For reasons still under investigation, Fontenot failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Lexus, according to LSP. His vehicle was struck on the passenger side.
Fontenot was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The driver and passenger of the Lexus were treated for minor injuries.
A report from The Advocate newspaper says Fontenot is a former Republican lawmaker who served 12 years in the Legislature until he retired from state politics in 2007. A photo of Fontenot is included below.
The investigation remains ongoing.
