McNeese falls at home to Sam Houston State, 28-17

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese’s conference home opener didn’t go as planned as the Sam Houston Bearkats used a big fourth quarter to pull away from the Pokes. SHSU used a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to down McNeese, 28-17.
McNeese struck first in the game with a Cody Orgeron touchdown pass to Cyron Sutton. Sutton totaled over 100 yards receiving in a game for the second straight week.
The Bearkats answered with a Ty Brock touchdown pass to Nathan Stewart in the second quarter. The Cowboys responded with another Orgeron touchdown pass as McNeese took a 14-7 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dray’sean Hudson. After exchanging possessions, Sam Houston State would sack Orgeron in the endzone for a safety.
McNeese held a 14-9 lead at the half after its impressive passing game in which Cody Orgeron threw for 192 yards and a pair of TD passes. Cowboy defenders Justin Jackson and Cory McCoy each intercepted a pass in the first half.
Sam Houston opened the third quarter with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Brock to Noah Smith to gain a 15-14 lead. The pass was a screen that Smith picked up major yards after the catch after making multiple Cowboys miss in the open field. Sam Houston for go for two, but wouldn’t convert.
McNeese would regain the lead on a field goal by Bailey Raborn late in the third quarter, but that’d be the only points the Cowboys would score in the second half.
Sam Houston would pull away in the fourth quarter to win the game as the Bearkats would score twice in the final period to win, 28-17.
SCORING SUMMARY:
1ST QUARTER-
MSU- Cody Orgeron pass to Cyron Sutton for 67 yards for a TD, (Bailey Raborn KICK)
2ND QUARTER-
SHSU- Ty Brock pass to Nathan Stewart for 21 yards for a TD, (Connor Crow KICK)
MSU- Cody Orgeron pass to Dray’sean Hudson for 27 yards for a TD, (Bailey Raborn KICK)
SHSU- Cody Orgeron sacked for loss of 6 yards by Scean Mustin, TEAM safety
3RD QUARTER-
SHSU - Ty Brock pass to Noah Smith for 61 yards for a TD, (Two-point Conversion failed)
MSU - Bailey Raborn 43 yd FG GOOD
4TH QUARTER-
SHSU - Ty Brock pass to Chandler Harvin for 12 yards for a TD, (Two-point Conversion failed)
SHSU - Kyran Jackson run for 5 yds for a TD, (C. Crow KICK)
