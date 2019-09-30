Man dead after being found shot in apartment; arrests made

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after being found shot in an apartment on Sherwood Meadow Drive.
Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of Cary Walker, 40. Officers responded to the apartment, located in the 2100 block of Sherwood Meadow, around 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29 and found Walker inside suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
James Johnson, 25, is charged with principal to second degree murder, while Shameka Foster, 28, is charged with obstruction of justice. Police say the two were living with Walker at the time of the shooting. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
