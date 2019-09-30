Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Utah State Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday to preview LSU vs Utah State.
The No. 5 Tigers are coming off of a bye week after beating the Commodores 66-38 in Nashville.
Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games. His 357 yards passing by halftime was also the most in school history.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had 10 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns. He is just the third Tiger receiver to score at least four touchdowns in a game to go along with 229 receiving yards. Those 229 yards receiving were good enough for fourth-most in LSU history.
Kickoff will be at 11:00 A.M. in Tiger Stadium Saturday, October 5. The game will also be televised through the SEC Network.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.