LSU AgCenter opens corn maze and 2019 fall activities

By Liz Koh | September 30, 2019 at 4:08 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU AgCenter has opened its corn maze for 2019 and is encouraging people to bring their families to enjoy games, food, animals, and more.

Corn Maze Saturdays

  • October 5
  • October 12
  • October 19
  • October 26

The maze will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. It is located on Essen Lane, right off I-10.

Test your skill at the giant sling shots, climb Hay Mountain, visit the farm animals and take a hayride.

Other activities include pumpkin decorating, children’s zipline, corn crib and more.

Admission is $10 per person. Children 3 and younger can come in for free.

CLICK HERE for all the details.

