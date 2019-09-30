LSU AgCenter opens corn maze and 2019 fall activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU AgCenter has opened its corn maze for 2019 and is encouraging people to bring their families to enjoy games, food, animals, and more.
Corn Maze Saturdays
- October 5
- October 12
- October 19
- October 26
The maze will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. It is located on Essen Lane, right off I-10.
Test your skill at the giant sling shots, climb Hay Mountain, visit the farm animals and take a hayride.
Other activities include pumpkin decorating, children’s zipline, corn crib and more.
Admission is $10 per person. Children 3 and younger can come in for free.
CLICK HERE for all the details.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.