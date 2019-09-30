Here’s how to support Baton Rouge toy drive benefiting children in the Bahamas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of friends in Baton Rouge is hosting a toy drive to benefit children affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
You can donate unwrapped toys to a drop-off barrel inside Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine (2323 S. Acadian Thruway) from now through Sunday, Oct. 6.
The group asks that toys be unwrapped, small/medium in size, and don’t require batteries or electricity. Toys will be given to boys and girls, ages infant through teenager.
Sharon Poirrier is leading the drive. Over the course of several years, she and several friends have developed a deep love for the Bahamas and its people.
“The Bahamian people are truly super special and very positive and happy, and when we saw this devastation and the unbelievable situations, we thought, 'How can we help?” Poirrier said.
The group decided to focus on toys because other organizations have already collected emergency food and household supplies. They want to make sure kids have something to play with for the holidays.
“These kids lost everything. These parents lost everything, and so we just want to bring them something that is going to deliver a little sense of peace and comfort to them,” Poirrier said.
The group has already arranged to fly the toys to the Bahamas on Thursday, Oct. 10. Now they just need to fill up the plane.
Mestizo is hosting a special event on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. to push the collection effort.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.