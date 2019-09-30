Gonzales man accused of pointing rifle at deputy during traffic stop, then jumping off bridge

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man from Gonzales is now in custody after allegedly pointing a rifle at a deputy during a traffic stop, then leaping off a bridge during the ensuing pursuit.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say Guthrie Ebey, 22, is facing numerous charges after being arrested Sunday, Sept. 29.
On Sunday, deputies with APSO responded to an area on Highway 22 after getting calls about some driving erratically. As deputies approached the vehicle in question, Ebey reportedly pointed a rifle out of the driver’s side window at a deputy.
Officials say Ebey then fled the area, and deputies pursued him until he stopped on a bridge on Highway 22 in Livingston Parish, got out of the car, pointed the rifle at a deputy again, then jumped off the bridge into the water.
Deputies were able to capture Ebey with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ebey is charged with the following:
- Reckless operation
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
- Expired motor vehicle inspection sticker
- No registration on vehicle
- No liability insurance
- Obstruction of justice/aggravated assault
- No driver’s license
- Running stop signs (2 counts)
- General speed law
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer
- Resisting an officer
- Theft
- Trespassing
Officials say more charges could be pending. Ebey has been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where no bond has been set at this time.
