FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in several days, a few neighborhoods reported a little rain yesterday; will that be the case again today – not likely.
All quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar on this last morning in the month of September; temperatures in the low to mid 70°s – on the way to a high in the low to mid 90°s with virtually no wet weather expected throughout SE LA and SW MS.
Overnight, partly cloudy, a low of 72°; tomorrow, we’ll welcome in October with a forecast of sunshine and unseasonable warm temperatures - highs back in the mid 90°s.
