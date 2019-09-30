FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front possible arriving early next week

Our next weather maker is likely to garner a lot of attention in the coming days. It looks like we’re on track to finally see our first true cold front of the fall move through the region early next week. In advance of the front, scattered showers and a few t-storms will impact the area Monday. In its wake, it should finally start to feel more like fall, with morning lows reaching at least the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.