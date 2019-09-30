FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front possible arriving early next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We may be headed into a new month, but the story remains the same in our weather, with warm and mainly dry conditions continuing into the first days of October.
Look for morning lows in the low 70s, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, and daily rain chances of 20% or less through Friday.
Our next weather maker is likely to garner a lot of attention in the coming days. It looks like we’re on track to finally see our first true cold front of the fall move through the region early next week. In advance of the front, scattered showers and a few t-storms will impact the area Monday. In its wake, it should finally start to feel more like fall, with morning lows reaching at least the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
Stay tuned this week as we get a better feel for the extent of the cooler air expected by early next week!
