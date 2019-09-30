DSHS kicker Cameron Beall featured on Sunday Night Football for pediatric cancer campaign

(WAFB) - A Denham Springs High football kicker raising money to “kick” pediatric cancer got some national exposure on Sunday Night Football.
Cameron Beall, a DSHS junior, and his campaign were featured on the NBC show before the New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Cowboys on Sept. 29.
Before the TV segment aired Sunday, Beall had raised already raised over $4,300 through his campaign.
Each year in the United States, about 15,780 children between the ages of birth and 19 are diagnosed with cancer, the American Childhood Cancer Association reports.
He is the second area kicker to raise money for pediatric cancer, according to an article from The Advocate. Woodlawn’s Jacob Barnes, now a Louisiana Tech freshman, raised money a year ago.
To make a donation to Beall’s cause, go his campaign website here.
