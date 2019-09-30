Dat Dog in Baton Rouge: Company opening new locations, local franchisees wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dat Dog, a New Orleans staple for hot dogs, is finally coming to Baton Rouge with new locations.
The hot dog restaurant announced Monday the restaurant is expanding with up to two locations in the Baton Rouge, as part of the Southern market expansion.
Dat Dog fans got their hopes up when the company announced a Baton Rouge location to open November 2018. However, those plans had changed earlier this year after Dat Dog said it would no longer open the Capital City location.
But the latest announcement will likely ignite new hope for the Capital City.
A Dat Dog spokesperson said Monday there are not opening dates for either location yet since the restaurant company is in the preliminary stages of selecting local franchisees.
Including a franchise fee of $50,000, the total investment necessary to begin operation of a Dat Dog franchise is between $992,000 and $2,800,000.
“Dat Dog is more than a restaurant. It is a place where people can relax, enjoy great food with exciting people all in a unique atmosphere,” said Tuennerman. “I know that the people of Baton Rouge will embrace the Dat Dog brand and culture.”
Founded in 2011, Dat Dog is a New Orleans culinary institution with a devoted following, an array of gourmet sausages, all-beef hot dogs, award-winning French Fries, premium spirits and a sampling of local craft beers, in a brightly colored, unpolished environment. Dat Dog also offers vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate each customer’s dietary needs. With more than 30 toppings available at no extra charge – including unconventional options like blackberry sauce, guacamole, chipotle mayo and crawfish etouffee –customers have the freedom to create their very own culinary masterpiece.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.