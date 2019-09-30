Closure expected on Sunshine Bridge Monday and Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of drivers could have a harder time getting across the Sunshine Bridge Monday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The outside lane heading eastbound on the bridge is expected to close Monday and Tuesday for scheduled maintenance. The closure will happen between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days.
The westbound lane closure on the bridge will continue with no weight restrictions in either direction, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. However, the westbound lane will continue to be restricted to 10-feet in width.
Find alternate route by clicking the link here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.