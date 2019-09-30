CANDIDATE PROFILES: Gov. John Bel Edwards, Ralph Abraham, and Eddie Rispone

Ralph Abraham, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Eddie Rispone are all running to be the next governor of Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)
By Matt Houston | September 30, 2019 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Election Day nears, Louisiana’s major candidates for governor are attempting to distinguish themselves through debates, forums, and interviews.

In September, WAFB joined each of the three leading candidates for governor at a campaign event for a look at their vote-getting strategy. At the event’s conclusion, each candidate gave an interview to WAFB on their vision for the state. They fielded questions about policy proposals and their personal lives.

WAFB selected the order of the profiles at random by drawing from a hat. View the candidate profiles below:

GOVERNOR CANDIDATE PROFILE: John Bel Edwards
GOVERNOR CANDIDATE PROFILE: Ralph Abraham
GOVERNOR CANDIDATE PROFILE: Eddie Rispone

