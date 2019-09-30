BRPD to host Night Out Against Crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is hosting National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at BRPD Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy.
National Night Out Against Crime has been shown to be an effective and enjoyable event that promotes community spirit and positive relationships between police and citizens. Kids who attended the event learned about crime prevention.
The event will feature free food, gifts, music, K-9 demonstrations, and more. Attendees will also get the chance to see specialty equipment used by law enforcement and an up-close look at a police helicopter.
