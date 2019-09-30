Baton Rouge residents have chance to hear from candiates at upcoming forums

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge residents will have more chances to hear from candidates hoping to score their vote in upcoming elections.
The Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 30 will host a forum for candidates of State Senate District 14. State Representative Pat Smith and Cleo Fields are expected to attend. Smith is term-limited as state representative for District 67. Fields’ previous posts include state senator and U.S. Congressman. Both are Democrats.
The event is scheduled to take place at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel at noon.
Southern University will be hosting a candidate forum Wednesday, Sept. 25. The event is scheduled to take place in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom on the university’s campus beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
Candidates from a variety of state offices have been invited.
