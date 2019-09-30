Attorney General Landry’s press secretary resigns after domestic violence arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s press secretary has resigned Monday, Sept. 30 after an arrest on domestic violence charges involving a pregnant woman.
Jacquez Ambers was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 25 on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and a charge of domestic abuse battery with a pregnant victim, records show.
According to the arrest report, a pregnant woman says she and Ambers got into an argument inside his apartment on Nicholson Drive on Wednesday. “The victim stated that on this date while on the balcony, the accused showed up after he consumed alcoholic beverages at a restaurant,” the police report says.
The report says the victim alleged she and Ambers got into an argument and he “intentionally placed his hands on her neck and dragged her out of the apartment.” The victim reported she was only partially clothed so she tried to get back into the apartment to gather her belongings. “When the accused answered the door, he pushed her again,” the report states.
Deputies say Ambers was read his Miranda rights and then “admitted to forcefully pushing the victim out of his apartment, but he denied grabbing her around her neck,” the report says. The responding deputy wrote in the report that he observed “a fresh contusion” on the victim’s neck/chest area.
"We are deeply saddened and troubled by the incident last week,” said Millard Mulé, Communications Director for the Louisiana Department of Justice. “While we did not know all the facts, we immediately placed Mr. Ambers on leave. Per policy, our office has already begun an administrative investigation. The Attorney General has made domestic violence a major focus of his efforts with new initiatives for training and education. We will continue to be vigilant on these issues."
Mulé said Ambers resigned Monday afternoon.
Ambers was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and released later that night after posting a $20,000 bond, jail records show.
Ambers made $68,307 per year in his position within the Attorney General’s office.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.