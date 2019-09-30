Ascension deputies investigating after body of missing person found at trailer park

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a trailer park in Geismar.
The body was found in a ditch at the Twin Lakes Mobile Estates just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Authorities say the body showed no obvious signs of trauma. Detectives have been able to identify the deceased as Leonard Celestine, 34, who was reported missing Friday, Sept. 27.
The case remains under investigation. An autopsy and toxicology analysis are pending.
