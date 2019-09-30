After nearly 40 years, once convicted felon now gets the chance to vote

“Most folks don’t realize 85 to 90% of people are going to come out of prison anyway,” Yancy said. “Wouldn’t you want them to be better people and be a part of the system? I pay my taxes, I do everything I’m supposed to do, so for the people that may say, ‘He did the crime, he has to do the time and he shouldn’t have his rights back,’ well at some point, you have a carrot dangling for people to understand that if you do the right thing, it will pay off. And then guess what? I don’t create another victim.”