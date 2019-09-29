14-year-old girl arrested after altercation at Gonzales middle school

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old girl attending Gonzales Middle School was arrested Friday following an altercation at the school.
The girl, who is not being named because she is a minor, is charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery.
According to Jackie Tisdale with Ascension Public Schools, the altercation happened between two students, including the 14-year-old.
Tisdale said the Gonzales Police Department was called in to assist in the altercation. The incident is under investigation, and Tisdale said the school is applying consequences based on its student handbook.
Details are limited at this time. For the latest details on this story, refresh this page or follow WAFB 9NEWS on Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.