Walker police ask public to help find missing 14-year-old girl

WALKER, La. (WAFB) -The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl.
The police department said Saturday evening that Dakota McDade, of Walker, has been reported missing.
McDade was last seen Friday, Sept. 27 at Creekside Apartments in Walker. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.
Police said she was last seen wearing black and white shorts, a gray Bethany Church shirt and a black jacket. She may have a teal-colored backpack.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.
An anonymous tip can be sent to us by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777.
