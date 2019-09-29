Undercover operation leads to arrest of 26-year-old man accused of soliciting teen for sex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An undercover operation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit led to the arrest of Jonathan Holliday, 26, who allegedly contacted an undercover trooper who was posing as a teenager.
On Wednesday, September 25 Holliday agreed to meet with the undercover trooper. Chats between the undercover trooper and Holliday included agreements that Holliday would purchase alcohol before the two would go to his home where they would have sex, according to arrest documents.
Holliday provided a physical description of his vehicle. He was later met at the meeting spot by troopers.
An arrest document says Holliday admitted he thought he was speaking with a teen who he intended to have sex with. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.